Family

Free museums for kids in October

Kids 12 and under can get into 50+ museums across San Diego County for free during the month of October.

SAN DIEGO — All October, kids 12 and under will be able to get into 50+ museums across San Diego County for free. 

This is part of the annual "Kids Free San Diego" promotion, which also applies to various hotels, attractions and restaurants. 

Here are 10 of the participating museums, and what you have to do to claim the discount:

1. Air & Space Museum

Two children 12 years old and younger can get in free with one full-price adult.

2. Birch Aquarium at Scripps

Up to two free kids tickets with one paying adult. Must reserve tickets online ahead of time. Use code "KIDSFREE22" at checkout when buying tickets at aquarium.ucsd.edu.

3. Comic-Con Museum

One free kid's tickets (ages 6 to 12) with every purchase of an adult ticket. 

4. Fleet Science Center

Free admission to exhibits for one child with one full-priced adult ticket. Does not include admission to movies. 

5. Heritage of the Americas Museum

Kids 17 and under are always free at this museum. 

6. Japanese Friendship Garden

Free admission for two children with purchase of one full-priced adult ticket. Not applicable for specialty events or exhibits. 

7. Maritime Museum

One free kids ticket per each full-price adult ticket bought. Limited to one per a person. 

8. Museum of Art

Two free kids tickets (ages 6 to 12) with one full-price adult ticket. 

9. Natural History Museum

Free tickets for two kids with each adult ticket. Does not include movies, but those can be added on for $5 each. Show discount at Admissions Desk. 

10. U.S.S. Midway Museum

Two free kids tickets with each full-price adult ticket. 

For a full list of the 50+ participating museums, click here

