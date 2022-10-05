Free museums for kids in October

Kids 12 and under can get into 50+ museums across San Diego County for free during the month of October.

SAN DIEGO — All October, kids 12 and under will be able to get into 50+ museums across San Diego County for free.

This is part of the annual "Kids Free San Diego" promotion, which also applies to various hotels, attractions and restaurants.

Here are 10 of the participating museums, and what you have to do to claim the discount:

Two children 12 years old and younger can get in free with one full-price adult.

Up to two free kids tickets with one paying adult. Must reserve tickets online ahead of time. Use code "KIDSFREE22" at checkout when buying tickets at aquarium.ucsd.edu.

One free kid's tickets (ages 6 to 12) with every purchase of an adult ticket.

Free admission to exhibits for one child with one full-priced adult ticket. Does not include admission to movies.

Kids 17 and under are always free at this museum.

Free admission for two children with purchase of one full-priced adult ticket. Not applicable for specialty events or exhibits.

One free kids ticket per each full-price adult ticket bought. Limited to one per a person.

Two free kids tickets (ages 6 to 12) with one full-price adult ticket.

Free tickets for two kids with each adult ticket. Does not include movies, but those can be added on for $5 each. Show discount at Admissions Desk.

Two free kids tickets with each full-price adult ticket.

For a full list of the 50+ participating museums, click here.