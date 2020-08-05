Watch Live: Mayor Faulconer explains childcare support for essential workers

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Mayor Kevin L. Faulconer on Friday will be joined today by County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher and City Councilmember Chris Cate to announce the City and the County will direct $10 million in federal stimulus funding to provide childcare support for frontline workers during the coronavirus pandemic response.
Mayor Faulconer is pledging $5 million in CARES Act funding to match the $5 million the County Board of Supervisors approved earlier this week.
Under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, the City received $248 million to address COVID-19 related expenses.
Essential employees who could receive child care assistance include health care workers, first responders, emergency medical services personnel and grocery store staff. Childcare providers are also eligible for relief.