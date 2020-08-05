Watch Live: Mayor Faulconer explains childcare support for essential workers

Mayor Faulconer is pledging $5 million in CARES Act funding to match the $5 million the County Board of Supervisors approved earlier this week.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Mayor Kevin L. Faulconer on Friday will be joined today by County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher and City Councilmember Chris Cate to announce the City and the County will direct $10 million in federal stimulus funding to provide childcare support for frontline workers during the coronavirus pandemic response.

Mayor Faulconer is pledging $5 million in CARES Act funding to match the $5 million the County Board of Supervisors approved earlier this week.

Under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, the City received $248 million to address COVID-19 related expenses.