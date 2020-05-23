Booze to Go! Bars, wineries, breweries, and distilleries can sell drinks to-go

The alcoholic drinks must be in a sealed container, and be purchased with a meal.

CALIFORNIA, USA — The California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) on Friday announced that bars, wineries, distilleries, and breweries that do not have their own kitchens, but partner with meal providers will be able to sell alcoholic beverages to-go.

The alcoholic drinks must be in a sealed container, and be purchased with a meal.

“We know businesses have suffered as they continue fighting to slow the spread of COVID-19,” said ABC Director Jacob Appelsmith.

The move is part of the ABC’s Fifth Notice of Regulatory Relief and is part of the overall effort to temporarily relax regulations and assist over 50,000 small and large businesses facing severe economic challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We have heard directly from these businesses that the notices of regulatory relief can give them a boost and help bring more people back to work," said Appelsmith.

Since March 19th, Alcoholic Beverage Control has issued five Notices of Regulatory Relief, including authorizing take-out dining and alcoholic beverages to-go for more than 45,000 restaurants.

Additionally, ABC is temporarily allowing:

Virtual wine tasting to help California’s 6,300 wineries

Free delivery of alcohol to consumers

Extended alcoholic beverage delivery hours

Extended credit transactions beyond 30 days

Alcohol transactions through pass out windows or slide out trays

Distilleries to make hand sanitizers and disinfectants so long as it they are cleared through the U.S. Food and Drug Administration

Last Friday, May 15th, a Fourth Notice of Regulatory Relief was issued that authorized thousands of ABC licensees to expand their premises footprint by using parking lots, patios, or even sidewalks to help fight COVID-19 by spreading out patrons and providing more areas for physical distancing.