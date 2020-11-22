California vegans advocate for more Thanksgiving options

CALIFORNIA, USA — Thanksgiving is not a great time of year for turkeys, and it can be a challenging time for vegans, too.



The images of roasted birds so ubiquitous in late November, combined with the pressure and occasional mockery from friends and relatives, can make for a lonely experience on what is supposed to be a heartwarming day of reflection and gratitude.



The numbers are daunting. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, more than 46 million turkeys are eaten on Thanksgiving each year. And the National Turkey Federation says 88% of Americans surveyed eat a turkey for the holiday.



Although meatless meal options exist for vegans, the pressures to conform to family dinners centered on a dead turkey are an annual dilemma for many.



Chase Avior, an L.A.-based vegan and animal rights activist, says he's the only vegan in his family, which makes the holidays a tough time.



"I haven't seen my parents and older brother (a hunter) in eight years because we had a falling out over animal rights," said Avior, 38. "They used to cook a vegan meal for me and I would eat with them, but now I will no longer sit at a table where animals are being eaten because I feel it sends the message that killing is OK and I get very uncomfortable in that situation -- for the same reason my family would refuse to dine with me if I we're eating a dog. It's clearly animal cruelty to cut their heads off.



"I'm actually visiting them soon and have already politely explained that if they want to share a meal with me, the whole table must be vegan," he added. "Otherwise, we can hang out in between meals and I'll just eat in another room and dream of animal liberation."



Those looking to cook up a holiday dinner that provides the appropriately festive atmosphere without sacrificing the life of an animal do have some choices, though they are limited.



Tofurky is an option. The Oregon-based company, which makes a wide variety of plant-based foods, offers an oven-ready, stuffed roast for Thanksgiving made of soy and wheat, with wild rice and bread-crumb stuffing. In the Los Angeles area, the Tofurky roast is sold at certain Whole Foods, Sprouts Farmers Market, Gelson's and Vallarta markets (customers should call ahead to ensure their specific store carries it). The roasts can also be found online for as little as $12.99.



People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals also offers a free holiday guide with vegan recipes, shopping tips, and advice for answering challenging questions that could come up at the dinner table. It's available here.



Other vegan recipes for the holiday can be found here,



This year, PETA is launching a nationwide campaign called "ThanksVegan." The animal rights group is spending over $100,000 in a push "to show people how easy it is to enjoy a decadent feast that leaves animals in peace."



The effort includes billboards (including a large number in the Los Angeles area), bus shelter and TV ads and vegan roast giveaways.



Catie Cryar, assistant manager at PETA, said that several Southland restaurants are participating in the campaign, including The Grain Cafe at all four of its locations in Los Angeles, Culver City, Redondo Beach, and Long Beach.



The meal delivery services Veestro, MamaSezz, Fresh n' Lean and Boycemode are also participating, and are promoting the campaign on social media.