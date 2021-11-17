Chick-fil-A will be closed Christmas weekend

Chick-fil-A will be closed on Saturday, Dec. 25 and, because the next day is Sunday, they'll be closed on the 26th, too.

INDIANAPOLIS — If you're hoping to bring a platter of Chick-fil-A chicken nuggets to Christmas dinner this year, you better get it early. The popular fast-food chain will be closed Christmas weekend.

Chick-fil-A will be closed on Saturday, Dec. 25 and, because the next day is Sunday, they'll be closed on the 26th, too. This will give Chick-fil-A workers two days off for the holidays before the restaurants reopen again.

You can get your chicken fix on Monday, Dec. 27, when the chain's more than 2,700 stores nationwide reopen.

Chick-fil-A may be closed all weekend, but it still is offering up some specials for the holidays.

You can score a free milkshake at Chick-Fil-A if you watch the chain's new animated short film online and then complete an "interactive web experience," according to Chick-fil-A.