The San Diego County Fair opened their doors last Friday which means one thing. Chicken Charlie is going to be frying up anything and everything he can get his hands on.

In addition to the fan favorites of deep fried oreos, deep fried cookie dough, cotton candy ice cream and krispy kreme hamburgers, Charlie will be frying up a few things that haven’t graced his menu yet. He will be frying up a chimichanga loaded with buffalo chicken, macaroni and cheese and bacon. It will then be dipped in ranch and coated with hot Cheeto dust. When you are ready for dessert, Charlie still has you covered. He has made Crème Brulee that is primed and ready to go into the fryer.

The San Diego County Fair will be open through July 4th.