Cooking with Styles: Grilled vegetables

Start by setting your grill on high heat or getting your coals started in advance. Wash and dry all the vegetables, slice into 3/4" slices. In a large bowl drizzle with Olive oil and gently toss with salt and pepper. Place veggies on a hot grill for about 2 minutes per side, just long enough to get some grill marks. Remove and serve right away or can be served at room temperature. I like offering lemons or a drizzle of Balsamic vinegar glaze.