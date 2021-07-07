Cooking with Styles: Grilled vegetables

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Grilled Veggies Antipasto
1-2 Zucchini
1-2 Yellow squash
1-2 Japanese Eggplant
1 each Bell Peppers red, yellow orange
5-6 Asparagus
5-6 Green onions
1/2 cup Olive oil
1 tbsp Kosher salt
1 tsp Black pepper, fresh ground
Start by setting your grill on high heat or getting your coals started in advance. Wash and dry all the vegetables, slice into 3/4" slices. In a large bowl drizzle with Olive oil and gently toss with salt and pepper. Place veggies on a hot grill for about 2 minutes per side, just long enough to get some grill marks. Remove and serve right away or can be served at room temperature. I like offering lemons or a drizzle of Balsamic vinegar glaze.
One of the Italian restaurant's I worked at during the summer between winters in Park City, Utah was Sante's in La Jolla. We had a wonderful outdoor patio, and this was a favorite of mine that I would always suggests to my guests to start their evening. It's easy to make ahead of time to get your night started or to go with the main course.
WATCH RELATED: Cooking with Styles: Grilled pineapple (June 2021)