Free ice cream alert! Dairy Queen giving $5,000 gift cards to 20 lucky people

INDIANAPOLIS — Dairy Queen is ready to get the summer celebrations started!

The soft serve ice cream chain is giving a Sweetest Season Pass to 20 lucky people, which will be $5,000 in Dairy Queen gift cards.

The sweepstakes begins Tuesday, May 18 at noon ET and ends Monday, May 24 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

There are two ways to enter:

Facebook: Comment on the announcement post with your favorite Summer Blizzard Treat Menu flavor, along with both #DQSweetestSeasonPass and #DQSweepstakes.

Twitter: Retweet the announcement post with your favorite Summer Blizzard Treat Menu flavor, along with both #DQSweetestSeasonPass and #DQSweepstakes.

People can enter once per day, per social media platform.

The 20 winners will be randomly selected on or around Tuesday, May 25. Each will will be notified by a direct message on either Facebook or Twitter with instructions on how to claim their prize. Each winner will also receive $1,250 to help offset any tax liability.

Click here to read the sweepstakes' official rules.

Dairy Queen's Summer Blizzard Treat Menu features the following flavors:

Girl Scout Thin Mints

Brownie Batter

Raspberry Fudge Bliss

DRUMSTICK with Peanuts

Frosted Animal Cookie

Cotton Candy

Click here to find the nearest Dairy Queen location.