DoorDash reveals top foods to eat while watching football games

The nationwide list includes mozzarella sticks, boneless wings, pizza and more.

INDIANAPOLIS — Name the last football game you watched with friends and family that didn't include snacks. We're waiting.

According to DoorDash, 93 percent of Americans said food and drinks are an important aspect of the Super Bowl viewing experience.

The food delivery service has put together a list of the most popular foods to eat while watching football.

DoorDash gathered data from orders on Sundays between Sept. 13, 2020 and Jan. 10, 2021, as well as results from a survey of 1,000 US adults 21 and over who said they were sports fans.

Here are the nationwide results:

Mozzarella Sticks Boneless Wings Chips & Salsa Caesar Salad Pepperoni Pizza Fried Pickles Chocolate Chip Cookies Philly Cheesesteak Egg Rolls Curly Fries Cole Slaw Churros Jalapeño Cheddar Bites Sweet Tea Taco Salad Chili Cheese Dogs Root Beer Chicken Pot Pie Salmon Flan

It isn’t game day without… mozzarella sticks and dessert?!



Check out our Game Day Eats Trend Report for more delicious surprises about football Sunday food orders 🏈 https://t.co/2RME2djccp — DoorDash (@DoorDash) January 29, 2021

DoorDash also provided results from all 50 states — and Indiana's choices are a bit peculiar:

Chimichangas Breadsticks Mashed Potatoes & Gravy Fettuccine Alfredo Reuben Sandwich Queso Apples Meatloaf Buffalo Chicken Sliders Strawberry Shortcake