Enjoy these recipes from News 8's Shawn Styles to make your Memorial Day weekend extra tasty.



Espresso Rub

1/4 cup finely ground espresso

2 tbsp Smoked paprika

2 tbsp ancho chili powder

2 tbsp brown sugar

1 tbsp kosher salt

1 tbsp ground black pepper

1 tsp granulated garlic

1 tsp granulated onion

Espresso Rubbed Tri-tip

1 Tri-tip 3-5 pounds

Espresso rub

Trim up Tri-tip to your liking, rub with Espresso rub giving the meat a good coating. Try to do this at least an hour in advance if not 3 to 4 hours ahead of time, refrigerate. Bring Tri-tip out 1/2 hour before grilling. On a medium high heat grill sear meat on all sides to create a crust. Move to a lower heat part of grill, close lid, turn after 3 - 4 minutes and close lid. You should get medium in another 3 - 4 minutes, remove from heat and let meat rest before slicing, 10 minutes.

Asian Vinaigrette

2 tbsp Rice wine vinegar

1 Lime juiced

1/2 tsp kosher salt

1/2 tsp ground black pepper

1/2 tsp sugar

1/2 cup of sunflower oil

Combine all ingredients in Mason jar, give to a kid and have them shake for 1 minute.

Steak Sauce

1/2 cup ketchup

2 tbsp red wine vinegar

2 tbsp water

1 tsp granulated garlic

1 tsp granulated onion

1 tsp soy sauce

1 tsp Dijon mustard

Horseradish Sauce

1/2 cup prepared Horseradish

1/2 cup sour cream

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1 Lemon juiced

2 tsp Worcestershire sauce

1 tsp Kosher salt a dash of Tabasco sauce

Napa Cabbage Slaw

1/2 head Napa cabbage, fine slice

1/2 cup grated carrots

1/2 cup grated radish

1/2 cup sliced green onions cut on an angle

Keep all ingredients chilled until ready to serve, place in large bowl and top with freshly shaken Asian vinaigrette. Toss and serve immediately, the Napa cabbage wilts quickly.

Rum Soaked Grilled Pineapple w/ Vanilla Ice Cream

1 fresh Pineapple, cleaned, cored and sliced

1/2 cup dark Rum

1/2 dark brown sugar

1/2 tspn cinnamon

Vanilla Bean Ice cream

1/2 cup toasted shredded sweetened Coconut cooking oil to rub grill Combine rum, sugar and cinnamon in non reactive container.

Place sliced Pineapple in mixture and soak Pineapple 1 to 4 hours. Remove slices from sauce and put the remainder in a pan and cook over medium heat reducing by 1/3, set aside. On high hot grill rub with oil on cloth, sear Pineapple just enough to make grill marks on side. Place on serving dish, scoop Ice cream, drizzle with sauce and top with coconut.