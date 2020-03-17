SAN DIEGO — Feeding San Diego held a press conference on Tuesday to discuss additional emergency food distribution options in San Diego County during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the organization, new methods of food distribution include drive-through and drop-and-go models to ensure appropriate social distancing. Feeding San Diego works in partnership with 300 community partners.

Feeding San Diego announced on Tuesday that it would add five new distribution sites to keep up with demand:

South: 3/17/20 | 2:00 p.m. Community through Hope , 465 C St, Chula Vista, CA 91910

North Inland: 3/18/20 | 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. Community Food Connection 14047 Twin Peaks Rd., Poway, CA 92064

North Coastal: 3/19/20 | 10:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. Location: Brother Benno Foundation Address: 3260 Production Ave., Oceanside, CA 92058

East: 3/20/20 | 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Salvation Army El Cajon 1025 E Main St., El Cajon, CA 92021

Central: 3/21/20 | 10:00 a.m. Labor Council SDCCU Stadium, 9449 Friars Rd, San Diego, CA 92108 Northeast Lot

To find food grown and manufactured in your neighborhood, text “food” or “comida” to 877-877 to find the nearest site, or call 211 to talk to a resource specialist about summer meal sites or other local food resources.

“Feeding San Diego is working diligently to get food to people who are facing hunger, many of whom are experiencing food insecurity for the first time due to the COVID-19 outbreak,” said Vince Hall, the organization's CEO. “We are implementing a series of regional emergency food distributions to ensure children, seniors, and families can access the food they need to endure this devastating crisis.”

You can watch the entire conference here:

If you have extra food you would like to donate to people in need, click here.

