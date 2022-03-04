Critical of wings in Buffalo, a Food Network chef says he's willing to 'make amends'

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Food Network chef who once said, "If you want great Buffalo chicken wings ... you don't go to frickin' Buffalo," says he's giving Buffalo a second chance.
Alton Brown took to Facebook on Saturday, explaining why he feels the need to come back and try some more wings.
"Back in 2018, after eating at all the 'famous' places, I complained that I had a very, very bad wing day," he said. "I've been told since that I just went to the wrong places. So I'm coming back to make amends by taking a whole day off to eat wings. You guys basically invented the global wing craze so please set me on the right path."
Buffalo's Wing King, Drew Cerza, took offense to Brown's 2018 comments.
2 On Your Side's Nate Benson didn't take kindly to the words, either, offering up this retort:
Our own Kate Welshofer has some thoughts as well, though she did extend an invitation for him to come back to Buffalo, saying "he doesn't need your anger; he very clearly needs your help."