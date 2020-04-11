Cooking with Style: Grilled Greek Chicken

This is an elegant and easy way to make a chicken. It's a dish that everyone will be coming back for more and asking for the recipe.

This is an elegant and easy way to make a chicken. It's a dish that everyone will be coming back for more and asking for the recipe. I like to serve this with some steamed rice so I can soak up all the sauce from the wine, lemon, and Olive oil.

Grilled Greek Chicken

6 to 8 boneless chicken thigh or 4 boneless chicken breasts

1 medium onion

1/2 lb. Cremini mushrooms

1 cup dry white wine

1/2 cup & 1/3 cup Olive oil, split

2 tbsp Kosher salt

1 tsp black pepper, split

1 tsp Italian seasoning

2 lemons

2 tbsp Italian parsley

Preheat your oven to 375 degrees and turn your grill on high. Half your onion and coarse slice, place in a baking dish and cover with Olive oil.

Top with thick-sliced Cremini mushrooms season with 1/2 tablespoon of Kosher salt and 1/2 teaspoon of black pepper. Now toss chicken with 1/3 cup Olive oil, 2 healthy pinches Kosher salt and 1/2 teaspoon black pepper.

Place on hot grill 3 - 5 minutes long enough for grill marks. Finish assembly by placing the chicken on top of onions and mushrooms.

Next top chicken with lemons, wine, and Italian seasoning. Place in a 375-degree oven for 30 minutes.

You can serve out of baking dish, just be sure to ladle some of the sauce over the top or replate doing the same.

Either way finish with freshly chopped Italian parsley.

