Grilling with Styles: Memorial Day 2020

SAN DIEGO — This year, some of the traditions on Memorial Day may change, but one that remains constant is 'Grilling with Styles', a special cooking segment that has been part of the past 15 Memorial Day Mondays at News 8.
This year, there is an additional opportunity to talk directly with Shawn on Facebook Live starting at 4 p.m. on Monday. Shawn will be at his home, on the grill, and will answer any questions you may have about bbq, weather, surfing, and more. Make sure to check back here on Monday at 4 p.m. for the link.
Before you can cook, you need to have all of the ingredients.
Shopping List
- Ground Espresso
- Brown Sugar
- Kosher Salt
- Black Pepper
- Fresh Garlic Cloves
- 1 Sweet Onion
- 1 Poblano chili
- 2-5 lbs. Tri-Tip
- 3 lbs. Roma Tomatoes
- 1 Bunch Green Onions
- 1 Bunch Italian Parsley and Cilantro
- 1 Lime
- Olive Oil 1 Lb. Green Beans
- 2 lbs. Carrots
- Butter
- Honey
- 3 lbs. Potatoes
Simple Espresso Rub
- 1/4 cup finely ground espresso
- 2 tbsp brown sugar
- 1 tbsp kosher salt
- 1 tbsp ground black pepper
- 1 tsp granulated garlic
- 1 tsp granulated onion
- Mix ingredients and set aside.
Espresso Tri-tip
- 1 Tri-tip 2-5 pounds
- Simple Espresso rub (from above)
Trim up the tri-tip to your liking. Rub with espresso rub, giving the meat a good coating. Try to do this at least an hour in advance, but if possible,3 to 4 hours ahead of time. Refrigerate. Bring Tri-tip out 1/2 hour before grilling. On a medium-high heat grill, sear meat on all sides to create a crust. Move to a lower heat part of grill, close lid, turn after 3 or 4 minutes and close lid. Meat should reach Medium in another 3 or 4 minutes. Remove meat from heat and let rest 10 minutes before slicing.
Grilled Salsa
- 3 lbs. Roma tomatoes
- 1 Pablano chili
- 4 green onions, chopped
- 1/4 cup chopped cilantro or Italian parsley
- 1 lime juiced
- 1 clove of garlic finely diced
- 3 tbsp olive oil, plus 2 more for later
- salt and pepper
Halve tomatoes and remove seeds, toss with olive oil, season with salt and pepper. Place on hot grill for 3 to 4 minutes flesh side down, long enough to mark the tomatoes. You can also grill the Pablano at the same time about 3 to 4 minutes on each side. Let all grilled ingredients cool and then dice the tomatoes and poblano, removing the seeds and charred skin. Combine the remaining ingredients: 2 tablespoons of olive oil and adjust either cilantro or Italian parsley to your palette. Season with salt and pepper.
Blistered Green Beans with Balsamic Glaze
- 1 lbs. green beans
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- salt & pepper
Wash and dry the green beans. Toss with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Place green beans on a hot grill - cross grill - so they won't fall through for 2 to 4 minutes until blistered. Remove from the grill and put on a serving dish and let rest. The remaining heat will finish cooking the green beans. Top with balsamic glaze and serve.
Grilled Honey Carrots
- 2 lbs. carrots, peeled
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- 2 tbsp butter
- 1 tbsp honey
- 1 tsp fine chopped Italian parsley
- salt & pepper
Leave carrots whole, ends trimmed. Toss with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Place carrots on a medium heat grill - cross grill - so they won't fall through, turning every 2 to 4 minutes, for a total of 10 to 15 minutes until tender. Remove from grill and let rest for a few minutes, cut on the bias, toss with butter, honey and parsley. Serve in framing dish.
Finger Potatoes on the Grill
- 3 lbs finger potatoes
- 3 tbsp olive oil, plus 2
- 1 tsp granulated garlic
- salt and pepper
- chopped Italian parsley
In a stockpot filled 2/3 with water, bring potatoes and salted water to a slow boil for 6 to 7 minutes. Drain and let potatoes cool. In mixing bowl, toss potatoes, olive oil, garlic, some salt and pepper and gently toss. Place on medium heat grill turning several times, about 10 minutes total, checking potatoes for tenderness with a small knife. Place in serving bowl and top with 2 tablespoons of olive oil and toss, along with chopped parsley.