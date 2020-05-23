Grilling with Styles: Memorial Day 2020

For the 15th year in an row, Shawn shares some tasty treats and tips for your menu.

SAN DIEGO — This year, some of the traditions on Memorial Day may change, but one that remains constant is 'Grilling with Styles', a special cooking segment that has been part of the past 15 Memorial Day Mondays at News 8.

This year, there is an additional opportunity to talk directly with Shawn on Facebook Live starting at 4 p.m. on Monday. Shawn will be at his home, on the grill, and will answer any questions you may have about bbq, weather, surfing, and more. Make sure to check back here on Monday at 4 p.m. for the link.

Before you can cook, you need to have all of the ingredients.

Shopping List

Ground Espresso

Brown Sugar

Kosher Salt

Black Pepper

Fresh Garlic Cloves

1 Sweet Onion

1 Poblano chili

2-5 lbs. Tri-Tip

3 lbs. Roma Tomatoes

1 Bunch Green Onions

1 Bunch Italian Parsley and Cilantro

1 Lime

Olive Oil 1 Lb. Green Beans

2 lbs. Carrots

Butter

Honey

3 lbs. Potatoes

Simple Espresso Rub

1/4 cup finely ground espresso

2 tbsp brown sugar

1 tbsp kosher salt

1 tbsp ground black pepper

1 tsp granulated garlic

1 tsp granulated onion

Mix ingredients and set aside.

Espresso Tri-tip

1 Tri-tip 2-5 pounds

Simple Espresso rub (from above)

Trim up the tri-tip to your liking. Rub with espresso rub, giving the meat a good coating. Try to do this at least an hour in advance, but if possible,3 to 4 hours ahead of time. Refrigerate. Bring Tri-tip out 1/2 hour before grilling. On a medium-high heat grill, sear meat on all sides to create a crust. Move to a lower heat part of grill, close lid, turn after 3 or 4 minutes and close lid. Meat should reach Medium in another 3 or 4 minutes. Remove meat from heat and let rest 10 minutes before slicing.

Grilled Salsa

3 lbs. Roma tomatoes

1 Pablano chili

4 green onions, chopped

1/4 cup chopped cilantro or Italian parsley

1 lime juiced

1 clove of garlic finely diced

3 tbsp olive oil, plus 2 more for later

salt and pepper

Halve tomatoes and remove seeds, toss with olive oil, season with salt and pepper. Place on hot grill for 3 to 4 minutes flesh side down, long enough to mark the tomatoes. You can also grill the Pablano at the same time about 3 to 4 minutes on each side. Let all grilled ingredients cool and then dice the tomatoes and poblano, removing the seeds and charred skin. Combine the remaining ingredients: 2 tablespoons of olive oil and adjust either cilantro or Italian parsley to your palette. Season with salt and pepper.

Blistered Green Beans with Balsamic Glaze

1 lbs. green beans

2 tbsp olive oil

salt & pepper

Wash and dry the green beans. Toss with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Place green beans on a hot grill - cross grill - so they won't fall through for 2 to 4 minutes until blistered. Remove from the grill and put on a serving dish and let rest. The remaining heat will finish cooking the green beans. Top with balsamic glaze and serve.

Grilled Honey Carrots

2 lbs. carrots, peeled

2 tbsp olive oil

2 tbsp butter

1 tbsp honey

1 tsp fine chopped Italian parsley

salt & pepper

Leave carrots whole, ends trimmed. Toss with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Place carrots on a medium heat grill - cross grill - so they won't fall through, turning every 2 to 4 minutes, for a total of 10 to 15 minutes until tender. Remove from grill and let rest for a few minutes, cut on the bias, toss with butter, honey and parsley. Serve in framing dish.

Finger Potatoes on the Grill

3 lbs finger potatoes

3 tbsp olive oil, plus 2

1 tsp granulated garlic

salt and pepper

chopped Italian parsley