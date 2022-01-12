Celebrity Chef Guy Fieri visits South Park food truck for his show "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives"

"It was like one of my dreams to be on that show," said Shawarma Guy's owner Bryan Zeto.

SAN DIEGO — A local food truck is getting big national attention right now.

Shawarma Guys opened in 2019 at the corner of Grape and 30th in South Park.

Recently, celebrity chef Guy Fieri paid them a visit to film an episode of his Food Network show, “Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives.”

At Shawarma Guys, you'll find all kinds of Mediterranean cuisine.



Owner Bryan Zeto started the business nearly four years ago, leaving his job in wholesale cell phones overseas, saying he wanted to pursue something he loved.

“Cooking is my passion," said Zeto.

That passion has turned into a public sensation.

In 2020, CBS8’S Shawn Styles visited Zeto after Shawarma Guys were named the top restaurant in America by Yelp, based on its high number of five-star reviews.

“We use really good quality and put a lot of love into it,” said Zeto.

Now, Zeto has earned himself new recognition, appearing on the show "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" with celebrity chef Guy Fieri.

"It was like one of my dreams to be on that show," said Zeto.

It started back in September when out of the blue, Zeto got a call from the Food Network.

"I'm talking to her for like 45 minutes. She asked me many questions, and I thought it was a joke. I thought it was a prank," said Zeto.

Three weeks later, Zeto got another call.

This time, to alert him, a film crew would be arriving in less than 48 hours.

"The next day, I had to take the gas and get everything ready." Said Zeto.

Zeto and his team filmed for three days.

His interview with Guy Fieri came on the final one.

“Really, really nice guy, and while we were doing the show, he would give me genuine tips, like, hey, you should try this stuff that I wasn’t doing wrong but stuff that I can do better, and I really appreciate that from him," said Zeto.



So, what did Guy Fieri think of his food?

"I think he liked it. I mean, he called me a culinary gangster, so that was cool," said Zeto.

The episode aired this past Friday.

Since then, it's brought in new customers; some have driven in as far as Los Angeles.

Others, like Betty Klacious, live in the neighborhood.

"I pass by here many times, but I have never stopped. But my cousin who lives in LA called me and said guess what? I saw something, and this truck is in San Diego. How close are you to that," said Klacious.

As for what’s next, Zeto is in the process of opening up two new brick-and-mortar locations in 2023, one in La Mesa and the other in Mira Mesa.

After that, he says, anything is possible.

"Hopefully, it just goes up from here."

Shawarma Guys is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Saturday.