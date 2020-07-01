SAN DIEGO — Mondays are hard. So is dieting. Krispy Kreme thinks they can sweeten the deal.

Krispy Kreme announced on Monday that it's giving away free mini donuts on Monday's in January from 4-7 p.m. The reason, however, might surprise you. Krispy Kreme says it's to help with your New Year's resolution.

Yes, you read that correctly. Usually donuts and healthy eating ~donut~ go hand-in-hand. However, the chain disagrees.

"Did you know a small cheat is proven to help keep your New Year's resolutions on track? Krispy Kreme's NEW minis are the tastiest solution for your resolution," said the chain.

Two San Diego locations and a Chula Vista location are participating in the mini donut giveaway. You can stop by and receive one donut per person. The Original Glazed, Chocolate Iced with Sprinkles, Strawberry Iced with Sprinkles and Chocolate Iced Glazed are all available.

ZEV ZONE: Zevely Zone: Chula Vista teen uses water and donuts for good

According to Shaquille O'Neal, each donut is 90 calories. Shaq appeared in Krispy Kreme's ad for the promotion on Monday. While he didn't promise that eating donuts is the secret to getting drafted into the NBA, Shaq says if you "cheat sweet" you're more likely to stay on track with your resolution.

A LOOK BACK: Shaq says on Twitter: 'I'm about to retire'

In 2007, Shaq hosted a weight-loss reality show for obese middle schoolers called "Shaq's Big Challenge" that taught kids about healthy eating and exercise.