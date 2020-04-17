The San Diego Food Bank is hosting its fourth emergency drive-through food distribution event on Friday, this one in La Mesa.

The events have been held at SDCCU Stadium, Del Mar and Chula Vista so far.

The San Diego Food Bank will hand out 40-pound bags of food and paper products to the first 1,000 cars that come through on a first-come, first-served basis. Attendees will receive a gallon of milk, several canned goods, fruits, nuts, paper towels, toilet paper, and baby wipes.

Due to social distancing guidelines, people who receive the food will stay in their car with the windows rolled up and food bank volunteers will put the food directly into the trunks.

The food bank says their hope is that only eligible families will take advantage of the food distribution based on the food bank’s income guidelines.

RELATED: Escondido company gives away 20,000 pounds of meat

RELATED: 'We'll get through this' | Food banks see jump in demand in San Diego

RELATED: San Diego Food Bank held its third emergency food distribution event in Chula Vista

RELATED: San Diego Food Bank hosts drive-thru food distribution for 1,000 families at Del Mar Fairgrounds

RELATED: San Diego Food Bank hosts emergency food distribution for 1,000 families