Cooking with Styles: Ahi Teriyaki Bites

SAN DIEGO — I came up with this recipe for friends that didn't like sushi. The first time I served it, I just put it out and let everyone enjoy. Of course, those non-sushi lovers had no idea and thought it was steak and were asking for more!

Start by making the rice and allowing it to cool to room temperature. While the rice is cooking, prepare the Flash Teriyaki Sauce and glaze with Wasabi.

Make sure everything is ready before you grill the Ahi Tuna. Prepare the rice bites in advance so you can put the sliced Tuna on top as soon as it comes off the grill.

Ahi Teriyaki Bites

1 lb. Ahi Tuna

2 cups Calrose rice, cooked

1/2 cup Cilantro leaves

2 tbsp. Canola oil

Kosher salt & pepper for seasoning

1 cup Flash Teriyaki glaze

1 tsp. Wasabi paste

Lightly oil and season the Ahi, on the hottest grill possible sear the Tuna for no more than 1 minute per side. Remove, slice, and place on rice and top with Teriyaki Wasabi glaze and Cilantro.

Flash Teriyaki Sauce

1 cup soy sauce

1 cup water

1/4 cup sweet rice wine

1/2 cup brown sugar

1/4 cup honey

1 tbsp. minced garlic

1 tbsp. minced ginger

1 tbsp. corn starch

Combine ingredients except for corn starch in a saucepan and bring to a boil, simmer for 5 minutes. Let your teriyaki sauce cool to let the flavors blend. Split the sauce in half and return one half strained to a saucepan over medium heat, mix corn starch with a 2 tbsp. of water and add to the simmering teriyaki sauce. The sauce will thicken in a couple of minutes.