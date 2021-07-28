Cooking with Styles: Baked gnocchi & broccoli

SAN DIEGO — Think of this as Italian mac and cheese. This is just good old fashion comfort food that's easy to make and can be the main or accompany a protein. Also try switching up the vegetables, just don't forget to blanche them before they go in the mix.
Baked gnocchi & broccoli
- 1 lb. gnocchi
- 3 cups small broccoli flowerets, blanched
- 1/2 stick cream cheese
- 2 cups chicken broth
- 1 1/2 cups mozzarella cheese, grated
- 1 tbsp garlic, minced
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- 1 tsp red chili flakes
Preheat your oven 350 degrees.
In a large skillet, lightly sauté garlic and olive oil.
Add chicken broth, and bring it to a slow boil.
Mix in the cream cheese and combine.
Reduce the heat and add mozzarella cheese, gnocchi, broccoli, and red chili flakes.
Place in the oven and bake for 30 minutes. The top will be golden brown.
Remove and serve immediately.