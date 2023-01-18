Baked Tortelloni & Spinach | Cooking with Styles

This is a great winter pasta dish and it is all in one pan.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — What I like about this recipe is you can change the ingredients around to suit what mood you're in. You can go totally veggie like this or add sausage or a meat stuffed pasta with some asparagus, it's all good.

Baked Tortelloni & Spinach

2 9-oz. packages Tortelloni, fresh, your favorite

1 onion diced small

3 cloves garlic minced

1/4 cup flour

1 bag fresh baby spinach (8-10oz)

4 cups milk

3 tbsp. butter

1 cup Mozzarella cheese, grated

1/3 cup Parmesan cheese, grated

kosher salt and pepper to season

Start with a large fry pan, melt the Butter and sauté the onions over a medium high heat for 3 - 4 minutes, then add the garlic and continue cooking for 1 - 2 minutes.

Once slightly caramelized, lower the heat to medium and add flour while stirring for another 2 - 3 minutes. Using a fork, start adding milk making sure to mix out any lumps, the sauce will start to slowly thicken, season with salt and pepper.

Fold in spinach and then Tortelloni, bring to a slow simmer for 5 minutes. Top with Mozzarella and Parmesan cheese and place on a mid-level rack under the broiler to brown up the cheese combo, about 3 - 4 minutes. This will depend on your broiler's power so keep an eye on things.