Baked Tortelloni & Spinach | Cooking with Styles

SAN DIEGO — What I like about this recipe is you can change the ingredients around to suit what mood you're in. You can go totally veggie like this or add sausage or a meat stuffed pasta with some asparagus, it's all good.
Baked Tortelloni & Spinach
- 2 9-oz. packages Tortelloni, fresh, your favorite
- 1 onion diced small
- 3 cloves garlic minced
- 1/4 cup flour
- 1 bag fresh baby spinach (8-10oz)
- 4 cups milk
- 3 tbsp. butter
- 1 cup Mozzarella cheese, grated
- 1/3 cup Parmesan cheese, grated
- kosher salt and pepper to season
Start with a large fry pan, melt the Butter and sauté the onions over a medium high heat for 3 - 4 minutes, then add the garlic and continue cooking for 1 - 2 minutes.
Once slightly caramelized, lower the heat to medium and add flour while stirring for another 2 - 3 minutes. Using a fork, start adding milk making sure to mix out any lumps, the sauce will start to slowly thicken, season with salt and pepper.
Fold in spinach and then Tortelloni, bring to a slow simmer for 5 minutes. Top with Mozzarella and Parmesan cheese and place on a mid-level rack under the broiler to brown up the cheese combo, about 3 - 4 minutes. This will depend on your broiler's power so keep an eye on things.
