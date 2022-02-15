Cooking with Styles Under $20: Beef stew

SAN DIEGO — This stew comes from my ski bum days in Park City, Utah. It's really what's ever is in the refrigerator stew, but this recipe gives you a good guideline to go by.

Beef Stew

In a large stock over medium-high heat add oil and seasoned beef, brown for 3 - 4 minutes. Follow with celery, carrots, onion, and garlic stirring to slightly sauté the veggies. Add flour and stir again to cover all the ingredients in the pot, wait a couple of minutes, and then pour in the liquids including the tomato paste, bay leaves, and thyme. Bring to a slow boil and reduce heat to a simmer and cover. Be sure to check and stir, if the stew is becoming too thick add water. The total time of cooking is about 1 and a half hours until beef is tender. Add the potatoes half an hour before the stew is finished, this way they won't fall apart. Be sure to warm your french bread when you serve the beef stew.