Cooking with Styles: Beef stroganoff

Beef stroganoff is a signature dish best served over noodles.

SAN DIEGO — When I live in Park City, Utah, I worked at Christopher's Restaurant and beef stroganoff was a signature dish. The first year I was a panty cook, the next year when I returned for the ski season I was promoted to the dinning room as a waiter. Christopher's was two blocks from the lifts and had lockers so we could come straight from the slopes and change into our uniform and be ready to work.

Beef Stroganoff

1 lb. Sirloin, sliced thin

1 cup beef broth

1/4 shallots, diced

1 tbsp garlic, minced

8 oz Cremini mushrooms, sliced

1 cup Sour cream, whole, not low fat

2 tsp Kosher salt

1/2 tsp pepper

2 tbsp Olive oil

3 tbsp butter

1/4 cup Italian parsley, chopped

12 oz wide egg noodles

2 tbsp butter for noodles

In a large skillet over a medium high heat, melt the butter with olive oil and sear the meat for a couple of minutes.

Add the shallots, garlic, and mushrooms. Season it with salt and pepper. Then sauté for 2-3 minutes.

At this point, you should start cooking your egg noodles. Follow instructions on the packaging. Once it's cooked, drain and add two tablespoons of butter and two big pinches of parsley.

Back to the stroganoff, add the broth while stirring to lift flavors from the pan but not scraping it.

Bring it to a simmer to reduce liquid by a third. If the broth evaporates, you can add more.

Just before serving, return to heat and add the sour cream and parsley.

Bring it to a slow simmer.