Cooking with Styles | Blistered Heirloom Cherry Tomatoes & Pasta

SAN DIEGO — Blistered Heirloom Cherry Tomatoes & Pasta

1 lb. Heirloom Cherry Tomatoes

1 lb. shaped Pasta, cooked

12 oz Feta cheese, crumbled

1/2 cup Fresh Basil, chopped

1/4 cup Fresh Mint, chopped

1/4 cup Green onion, just the white chopped

1/2 cup Olive oil + 2 tbsp. for tomatoes

1/4 cup Red Wine vinegar, just less than

1/4 tsp salt, pepper, and sugar for dressing

Kosher salt & Pepper for seasoning

Start by soaking your skewers in water for a couple of hours. Cook your pasta by following the directions, rinse, and set aside. Toss tomatoes with 2 tbsp. olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Fill the skewers with tomatoes, coarse chop the basil and mint, also have the Feta cheese crumbled.

Place the tomatoes on a hot grill turning them just once, remember you're just trying to blister them, not cook them. Probably 1 - 2 minutes a side. Remove and put in a mixing bowl off the skewers with herbs and Feta, toss with vinaigrette and serve.

The quick vinaigrette is 2/3 cup olive oil, 1/3 cup red wine vinegar, a pinch of salt, pepper, and sugar with a splash of water. Shake vigorously in a mason jar.

This is such a versatile pasta dish because it's great for summer picnics and dinners when it's warm out, or in the winter just go with a pesto sauce and serve it warm with the Feta cheese on top instead of tossed.