Recipes

Blistered Shishito Peppers | Cooking with Styles

An easy recipe that will elevate your sushi or fish as a perfect spicy side dish.

SAN DIEGO — When I go out to a Sushi restaurant, I always order Shishito Peppers and a Kirin beer as the perfect starter.

Shishito Peppers w/ Sesame Oil

  • 1 8 oz. pkg. Shishito Peppers
  • 2 tsp Sesame oil,1 for toss and one for drizzle
  • 2 tsp Canola oil
  • ½ tsp Kosher Salt
  • ½ tsp White Sesame Seed
  • ½ tsp Black Sesame Seeds
  • 4 - 8 Bamboo skewers

Soak the Bamboo skewers in water for at least 2 hours. Preheat to high, wash and dry Shishito Peppers. Place in a bowl and toss with Canola oil, 1 tsp Sesame oil, salt, and pepper. Slide pepper onto a skewer filling the front half, place on the hottest part of the grill just long enough to lightly char, probably 1 - 2 minutes. turn and repeat. Remove from grill and slide Shishito Peppers into a bowl, toss with 1 teaspoon Sesame Oil and serve while still hot!

WATCH: Cooking with Styles: Point Loma Fish Fry:

