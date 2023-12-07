Blistered Shishito Peppers | Cooking with Styles

SAN DIEGO — When I go out to a Sushi restaurant, I always order Shishito Peppers and a Kirin beer as the perfect starter.
Shishito Peppers w/ Sesame Oil
- 1 8 oz. pkg. Shishito Peppers
- 2 tsp Sesame oil,1 for toss and one for drizzle
- 2 tsp Canola oil
- ½ tsp Kosher Salt
- ½ tsp White Sesame Seed
- ½ tsp Black Sesame Seeds
- 4 - 8 Bamboo skewers
Soak the Bamboo skewers in water for at least 2 hours. Preheat to high, wash and dry Shishito Peppers. Place in a bowl and toss with Canola oil, 1 tsp Sesame oil, salt, and pepper. Slide pepper onto a skewer filling the front half, place on the hottest part of the grill just long enough to lightly char, probably 1 - 2 minutes. turn and repeat. Remove from grill and slide Shishito Peppers into a bowl, toss with 1 teaspoon Sesame Oil and serve while still hot!
