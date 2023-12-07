Blistered Shishito Peppers | Cooking with Styles

Soak the Bamboo skewers in water for at least 2 hours. Preheat to high, wash and dry Shishito Peppers. Place in a bowl and toss with Canola oil, 1 tsp Sesame oil, salt, and pepper. Slide pepper onto a skewer filling the front half, place on the hottest part of the grill just long enough to lightly char, probably 1 - 2 minutes. turn and repeat. Remove from grill and slide Shishito Peppers into a bowl, toss with 1 teaspoon Sesame Oil and serve while still hot!