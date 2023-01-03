Brown Sugar Citrus Salmon | Cooking with Styles

This is a super simple and delicious way to cook salmon and it comes together fast!

SAN DIEGO — A very close friend of mine worked at the Salmon House on Mission Bay at Quivira Basin back in the day. I would pick her up from her shift from time to time and I would wait at the bar which was next to the open kitchen.

Being in the business myself I would always talk with the crew and picked up several of these cooking techniques.

Brown Sugar Citrus Salmon

1/3 cup brown sugar

1 tsp kosher salt

2 tsp lemon zest

2 tsp fresh ground black pepper

4, 4-6 oz. salmon filets skin on

Combine salt, pepper, brown sugar, and lemon zest.

Use a sheet of aluminum foil to line the baking pan, some of the brown sugar will melt and stick.

Coat the salmon with the brown sugar and set aside for 15 minutes until it starts to liquify on the salmon.

Pre-heat the broiler for five minutes and set the oven rack so the salmon is 8-10 inches from the flame.

Place the salmon under the broiler with the door ajar, keep a close eye on it because it's a fine line between a burnt and a crispy glaze.

Cooking time should be 8 - 9 minutes depending on thickness of the filet. If you have an internal thermometer, 130° F is the target.

Remove the salmon from the broiler and let it rest for ten minutes on the stove top where it's nice and warm.

Gently slide a spatula between the skin and filet then serve.

I matched the salmon with a wild rice blend and a lemon wedge on the side.