Cooking with Styles: Bruschetta

I can't tell you how many times I served bruschetta working at Giulio's and Sante's as a waiter. It's a great way to start an evening off with guest at the dinner table or as a snack in the afternoon with a glass of wine.
Bruschetta
- 3 - 4 roma tomatoes, course dice
- 2 clove garlic, minced
- 1/4 cup fresh basil chopped
- 1/4 cup olive oil
- 1 tbsp balsamic vinegar
- Kosher salt
- Black pepper
- 1 baguette
- 1/2 cup grated parmesan
Combine strained tomatoes, garlic, basil, 2 tbsp. Add olive oil and balsamic vinegar, season to taste.
Slice the baguette on an angle, drizzle with remaining olive oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper.
Grill or place under broiler until lightly toasted, top with a scoop of tomatoes and then sprinkle with parmesan cheese!