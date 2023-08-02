Buffalo Chicken Tenders | Cooking with Styles

Shawn picked this recipe up when he was working at BJ’s pizzeria in the mid-80s.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — I picked this recipe up when I was working at BJ’s pizzeria in the mid-80s. I was there for one month after coming back from Mexico in the fall before I went to Utah for the winter in Park City.

Buffalo Chicken Tenders

1 ½ - 2 lbs. Chicken Tenders, tendon trimmed off

1 cup Buttermilk

1 cup Flour

1 tsp. Sea Salt

½ tsp. Black Pepper

1 cup Canola oil

1 cup Frank's "Red Hot" sauce

½ stick Butter, melted

¼ cup Green Onion, tops sliced

1 cup Blue Cheese dressing, your favorite

1 large relish tray of Carrots and Celery, I used the multi-colored Carrots

Start by trimming up the chicken tenders, and then soak in buttermilk for at least half an hour, if not a full hour. Remove from buttermilk and take off the excess.

Mix the flour with salt and pepper and roll the chicken tenders in the flour. In a heavy skillet, bring the oil to a medium-high temperature and cook the chicken tenders until golden brown on all sides, about 8 to 10 minutes.

To make the Buffalo sauce, melt the butter and mix with Frank’s Red Sauce just before you’re going to serve, toss the chicken tenders in the Buffalo sauce and serve with blue cheese or ranch dressing, carrots and celery.

Don’t forget your favorite adult beverage!