Cooking with Styles: Buffalo Tenders

I love buffalo wings but this totally elevates the whole finger food thing, you'll still need some towelettes.
Buffalo Chicken Tenders
- 2 - 3 lbs. Chicken tenders
- Bamboo skewers soaked in water overnight
Marinade
- 1/4 cup pepper sauce (Frank's Red Hot original or similar)
- 1/4 cup Canola oil
- 5 garlic cloves, crushed
- 1 tsp Kosher salt
- 1 tsp onion powder
- 1 tbsp. Brown sugar
Buffalo Sauce
- 8 tbsp. unsalted butter melted
- 2 tbsp. pepper sauce
Second dipping sauce
- 1/2 cup Blue cheese dressing
First off, do not over-marinate the chicken. It will get tough. White meat 1 hour or less, dark meat up to 2 hours.
Combine marinade ingredients in a bowl and toss with the chicken. You can also put it all in a zip-lock bag.
Next, you can decide if you want to put the chicken on skewers or not. Cooking is either on an outdoor grill, cast iron grill, or under a broiler. The chicken will cook pretty quickly, the outdoor grill the fastest, the broiler the slowest. Plan on 4 -5 minutes aside.
As for the buffalo sauce, use a whisk to combine the butter and pepper sauce and serve in a warm bowl. If you would like it hotter just add more pepper sauce, for more just double. I like Bob's Big Boy Blue Cheese dressing, serve with carrot and celery sticks.