Cooking with Styles: Buffalo Tenders

I love buffalo wings but this totally elevates the whole finger food thing, you'll still need some towelettes.

Buffalo Chicken Tenders

2 - 3 lbs. Chicken tenders

Bamboo skewers soaked in water overnight

Marinade

1/4 cup pepper sauce (Frank's Red Hot original or similar)

1/4 cup Canola oil

5 garlic cloves, crushed

1 tsp Kosher salt

1 tsp onion powder

1 tbsp. Brown sugar

Buffalo Sauce

8 tbsp. unsalted butter melted

2 tbsp. pepper sauce

Second dipping sauce

1/2 cup Blue cheese dressing

First off, do not over-marinate the chicken. It will get tough. White meat 1 hour or less, dark meat up to 2 hours.

Combine marinade ingredients in a bowl and toss with the chicken. You can also put it all in a zip-lock bag.

Next, you can decide if you want to put the chicken on skewers or not. Cooking is either on an outdoor grill, cast iron grill, or under a broiler. The chicken will cook pretty quickly, the outdoor grill the fastest, the broiler the slowest. Plan on 4 -5 minutes aside.