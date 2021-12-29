x
Recipes

Cooking with Styles: Buffalo Tenders

"I love buffalo wings but this totally elevates the whole finger food thing, you'll still need some towelettes."

Buffalo Chicken Tenders

  • 2 - 3 lbs. Chicken tenders
  • Bamboo skewers soaked in water overnight

Marinade

  • 1/4 cup pepper sauce (Frank's Red Hot original or similar)
  • 1/4 cup Canola oil
  • 5 garlic cloves, crushed
  • 1 tsp Kosher salt
  • 1 tsp onion powder
  • 1 tbsp. Brown sugar

Buffalo Sauce

  • 8 tbsp. unsalted butter melted
  • 2 tbsp. pepper sauce

Second dipping sauce

  • 1/2 cup Blue cheese dressing

First off, do not over-marinate the chicken. It will get tough. White meat 1 hour or less, dark meat up to 2 hours. 

Combine marinade ingredients in a bowl and toss with the chicken. You can also put it all in a zip-lock bag. 

Next, you can decide if you want to put the chicken on skewers or not. Cooking is either on an outdoor grill, cast iron grill, or under a broiler. The chicken will cook pretty quickly, the outdoor grill the fastest, the broiler the slowest. Plan on 4 -5 minutes aside. 

As for the buffalo sauce, use a whisk to combine the butter and pepper sauce and serve in a warm bowl. If you would like it hotter just add more pepper sauce, for more just double. I like Bob's Big Boy Blue Cheese dressing, serve with carrot and celery sticks.

