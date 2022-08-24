Cooking with Styles | Burrata Ravioli

Shawn was joined by Jeff Rossman, the owner of Terra American Bistro. Rossman shows how to make the perfect ravioli.

SAN DIEGO — During the fall, we’ve had our famous pumpkin ravioli on our menu since we opened in 1998. Over the years I’ve made hundreds of other raviolis and this one is pretty classic. Ricotta is a definite go to, but I love the texture of fresh mozzarella too, so I deciced to just use Burrata which is rich and creamy. Using the gyoza skins is a cheat that a ton of people love because making fresh pasta is cool, but time consuming.

Burrata Ravioli - yields 12

4 burrata balls

1 small yellow onion, diced

1 tbls canola oil

¾ cup sun dried tomatoes, diced

1 Tbls minced garlic

24 gyoza skins(wrappers)

2 eggs, scrambled

8oz heavy whipping cream

8oz or 1 cup pesto

¼ cup freshly grated parmesan

In a small saute pan on high heat, add oil. Once pan is hot add onions, stir and turn heat down to low. Cook onions for about 10 minutes while stirring occasionally until caramelized. Add garlic and sun dried tomato, stir to combine and saute for about a minute so garlic is not completely raw.

With clean hands, rip burrata into small pieces into a mixing bowl. Add onion mix and stir to combine.

On a clean cutting board, place 12 gyoza wrappers. Place about a tablespoon of mix in the center of each wrapper.

With a pastry brush or a clean finger, spread a little of the egg around the edges of each of the 12 ravioli and cover each with another wrapper. Press down gently and seal each ravioli.

Let sit for about 10 minutes to allow time for the egg to set.

To make pesto cream:

Hint: if flame is too high or cream is too hot, sauce will break(oil is not our friend here)

In a small sauce pot, bring the cream to a boil. Reduce heat and let simmer(reduce) for about 6-9 minutes until cream is thick and reduced by half.

Whisk in pesto and reserve.

Cook Ravioli:

Hint – wide pot is better to accommodate all the ravioli to not crowd

Fill a large pot with water and bring to a rolling boil. (Too vigorous and the ravioli might open)

All ingredients are cooked, so all we need to do is cook the pasta for about 3.

Place 3 ravioli on a plate or bowl and top with 3 ounces of sauce, garnish with parmesan and enjoy.