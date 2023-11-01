Butternut Squash Soup | Cooking with Styles

SAN DIEGO — This is a recipe that can also be used as a base, switching out the butternut squash for other veggies, such as broccoli, cauliflower, or carrots. You can also add some whipping cream to give the soup a silkier finish. There's really no limit to where you can go!
Butternut Squash Soup
- 2 Butternut Squash, 3 - 4 lbs. peeled, cleaned, and cubed
- 1 Onion, diced
- 4 Garlic cloves, minced
- 3 tbsp. Olive oil
- 1 tsp Fresh Ginger rounded, grated
- 2 boxes Chicken or Vegetable broth 32 oz.
- 2/3 tsp fresh Rosemary, minced fine
- 1 tbsp. fresh Sage. minced fine
- Kosher salt and pepper
- Toasted Pepitas (Pumpkin seeds)
- Sour Cream
In a large stock pot, lightly sauté onion, garlic, ginger, rosemary, and sage in olive oil for about 3 - 4 minutes. Add one and a half of the boxes of broth and butternut squash and bring to a boil, reduce heat to a simmer and cover with a lid.
Check for tenderness at 20 minutes with a fork. Remove from heat to allow the temperature to come down for the next step of blending.
If you're using a blender, be sure to have the lid on and don't over fill. As you're blending, add the remaining broth if needed, place the blender soup into a pot to bring back up to temperature, add the remaining broth and season with salt and pepper.
Sever in a bowl and finish by topping with the Pepitas and Sour Cream.
