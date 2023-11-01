Butternut Squash Soup | Cooking with Styles

This is a recipe that can also be used as a base, switching out the butternut squash for other veggies.

SAN DIEGO — This is a recipe that can also be used as a base, switching out the butternut squash for other veggies, such as broccoli, cauliflower, or carrots. You can also add some whipping cream to give the soup a silkier finish. There's really no limit to where you can go!

Butternut Squash Soup

2 Butternut Squash, 3 - 4 lbs. peeled, cleaned, and cubed

1 Onion, diced

4 Garlic cloves, minced

3 tbsp. Olive oil

1 tsp Fresh Ginger rounded, grated

2 boxes Chicken or Vegetable broth 32 oz.

2/3 tsp fresh Rosemary, minced fine

1 tbsp. fresh Sage. minced fine

Kosher salt and pepper

Toasted Pepitas (Pumpkin seeds)

Sour Cream

In a large stock pot, lightly sauté onion, garlic, ginger, rosemary, and sage in olive oil for about 3 - 4 minutes. Add one and a half of the boxes of broth and butternut squash and bring to a boil, reduce heat to a simmer and cover with a lid.

Check for tenderness at 20 minutes with a fork. Remove from heat to allow the temperature to come down for the next step of blending.

If you're using a blender, be sure to have the lid on and don't over fill. As you're blending, add the remaining broth if needed, place the blender soup into a pot to bring back up to temperature, add the remaining broth and season with salt and pepper.

Sever in a bowl and finish by topping with the Pepitas and Sour Cream.