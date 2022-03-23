Cooking with Styles: Caesar salad

"If the legend is correct, it was invented in Tijuana." It is a classic that everyone loves.

SAN DIEGO — I have made Caesar salad table so many times- Adoph's Park City, Stein's Lodge Park City, Elario's La Jolla, and the list goes on. It was invented by Caesar Cardini in Tijuana, Mexico in 1924 and it is a classic that everyone loves.

Caesar Salad

1 head hearts of romaine lettuce

2 anchovies filets

1 clove garlic

1 tsp Dijon mustard

2 dashes Worcestershire sauce

1/4 cup olive oil

1 medium lemon, juice

1 egg, coddled

1/4 cup parmesan cheese

Cracked pepper

1/2 croutons

Chopped romaine, rinse and refrigerate. In large bowl smash anchovies, garlic and mix with mustard and Worcestershire.

To coddle the egg, have it at room temperature and place in a bowl deep enough to cover the egg with boiling water with for 1 minute. Time this so your adding the egg to the dressing as your making it.

Add coddled egg, olive oil, and lemon juice. Some lemons can be juicier so taste as not to over citrus the dressing.

Spin your romaine dry, toss with dressing adding the croutons and cheese.