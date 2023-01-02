Cajun Rockfish with Sautéed Spinach | Cooking with Styles

Here's a recipe that is not only delicious, but heart healthy.

SAN DIEGO — In honor of American Heart Month and National Go red Day, Shawn has a recipe that shows us that we can eat heart healthy and not give up on flavor and presentation. Pro Tip: This Cajun recipe is great for making fish tacos or chicken.

Cajun Rockfish with Sautéed Spinach

4 filets of Rockfish or Tilapia, Catfish or firm white fish

2 tsp. Paprika

1 tsp. dried Thyme, crumbled

1 tsp. Onion powder

1 tsp. Garlic powder

½ tsp. Cayenne Pepper

¼ tsp. Black Pepper

2 tbsp Canola oil

Lemon slices

Spinach Sauté

Fresh Baby Spinach (8-12oz. bag) two large handfuls at least

¼ White Onion sliced thin

1 slice of Bacon, low sodium

1 tbsp Olive oil

Whatever fish you go with make sure you dry it off with a paper towel. Preheat your oven to 425° and then combine the seasonings in a separate bowl, lightly brush fish with canola oil and use the rest to coat the baking pan.

Season the fish on one side, place the seasoned side down on the baking pan and then season the other side. Place in the oven for 8 - 10 minutes depending on the thickness of the fish. Remember the fish will keep cooking one it comes out of the oven, so don't overcook it.

A couple of minutes into the fish cooking, on a medium high heat start frying the bacon in a large fry pan, about halfway through add the onions. Once the bacon is browned, tilt the pan and use a paper towel to remove the excess fat.

Now while still on a medium high heat add the olive oil and baby spinach and sauté until wilted. Timing wise everything should finish up at about the same time. Serve individually or on a large serving dish with lemon wedges on the side.