Cooking with Styles: California Caprese

SAN DIEGO — Here is a great meal that is perfect for a California day.
California Vinaigrette
2/3 cup olive oil
3 tbsp red wine vinegar, you can also use white or balsamic vinegar or lemon juice
1 tbsp Dijon mustard
1 tbsp chopped Italian parsley
1 tbsp minced green onions, use the white tips
1 tbsp water
1 tsp minced garlic
1 tsp honey or sugar
a health pinch of salt
freshly ground pepper to taste
Place all ingredients except olive oil in mixing bowl and whisk, now slowly add olive oil until they are combined. I like to do this ahead and place in a jar and refrigerate to let the flavors blend together.
California Caprese
2 large Heirloom tomatoes
8 oz fresh Mozzarella cheese
1 ripe Haas avocado
2 sprigs of fresh Basil, chiffonade
salt and pepper
Slice tomatoes, cheese and avocado and arrange on a serving plate. Season with salt and pepper, top with Cali Vinaigrette and sprinkle with Basil.
Here is another recent recipe, Scampi Skewers: