Cooking with Styles: California Caprese

Caprese with a California twist.

SAN DIEGO — Here is a great meal that is perfect for a California day.



California Vinaigrette

2/3 cup olive oil

3 tbsp red wine vinegar, you can also use white or balsamic vinegar or lemon juice

1 tbsp Dijon mustard

1 tbsp chopped Italian parsley

1 tbsp minced green onions, use the white tips

1 tbsp water

1 tsp minced garlic

1 tsp honey or sugar

a health pinch of salt

freshly ground pepper to taste

Place all ingredients except olive oil in mixing bowl and whisk, now slowly add olive oil until they are combined. I like to do this ahead and place in a jar and refrigerate to let the flavors blend together.

California Caprese

2 large Heirloom tomatoes

8 oz fresh Mozzarella cheese

1 ripe Haas avocado

2 sprigs of fresh Basil, chiffonade

salt and pepper

Slice tomatoes, cheese and avocado and arrange on a serving plate. Season with salt and pepper, top with Cali Vinaigrette and sprinkle with Basil.