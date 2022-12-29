Cast Iron Skillet Pizza and Crockpot Meatballs | Cooking with Styles

Here are some great ideas for snacks post holidays to share with your friends and family.

SAN DIEGO — Looking for some unique takes on common recipes? Look no further! Shawn Styles and his photographer Jon Stinebaugh have you covered with pizza and meatball recipes that are as good as they are simple to make!

Cast Iron Pizza

1 lbs. pizza dough ball

6 oz. BBQ sauce, your favorite

4 - 5 oz. grilled chicken

6 oz. smoked gouda cheese, grated

6 oz. mozzarella cheese, grated

2 slices red onion

¼ cup cilantro, chopped

2 tbsp. olive oil

¼ cup flour

I'm using pizza dough from Trader Joe's, but most pizza restaurants will sell you a couple of dough balls.

Pre-heat your oven to 450° - 500°, highest temperature possible.

Have all your ingredients prepped in advance.

Allow the pizza dough to get near room temperature, spread the flour out on your countertop, using your fingertips press the dough out keeping the thickness even out to the edges.

Pre-heat your skillet on a medium heat and then add the olive oil just before you put in the pizza dough.

Start layering your ingredients, BBQ sauce, chicken, cheese, and red onions and then into the oven for 7 - 8 minutes.

Using a fork, look under the pie at the crust to see if it's golden brown, if not give it a few more minutes and check again.

Your pizza shouldn't bake for more than 12 minutes, or the crust will get tough.

Remove from the oven and slide the pizza on to a cutting board, slice into pieces, sprinkle with cilantro and serve.

This is just one variation of pizza's you can make. So, take this recipe and make one of your own. Also, cut the ball in half to make thin crust Pizza.

Jon's Sweet and Spicy Meatballs

3 lbs. pre-made meatballs

16 - 18 oz. jar grape jelly

12 oz. chili sauce

toothpicks

Place all the ingredients into a slow cooker on a medium heat for 2 hours. Transfer to a serving dish and skewer a few of the Meatballs with toothpicks to give everybody an idea of Meatball etiquette. Then stand back and take the compliments.

When Jon made these for the show, I was a little skeptical, but I have to say they are pretty tasty and really easy.