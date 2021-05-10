Cooking with Styles: Chicken Marsala

Served chicken marsala with parmesan mashed potatoes.

SAN DIEGO — This chicken marsala recipe came from my days at Sante Restorante in La Jolla. Tony Bon Sante came out to La Jolla from New York and dazzled San Diegans for 20 years before retiring and moving back to New York. We served chicken marsala with parmesan mashed potatoes.

Chicken Marsala

2 whole boneless breasts of chicken split lengthwise or 4 filets

1/2 cup flour

1/2 tsp kosher salt

1/2 tsp garlic powder

1/4 tsp pepper

3 tbsp olive oil

2 tbsp butter

Kosher salt & pepper for seasoning

SAUCE

2/3 cup sweet marsala wine

1 cup chicken broth

1/2 cup heavy cream

1/4 shallots fine dice

6 oz. cremini mushrooms sliced

1 tbsp. butter

1/4 cup Italian parsley chopped (fresh of course)

Use chicken breast filets or split whole breast length-wise. Then season it with salt, pepper, and garlic powder, dredge in flour.

In a medium-high heat pan, add olive oil and butter. Sauté one side until it's browned and then turn.

Add mushrooms, shallots, and butter. Then continue to cook for about 3-4 minutes.

Deglaze it with marsala wine and broth, bring to a slow boil and reduce the liquid by 1/3.

Then add cream, bring to a boil again, then lower heat and simmer for 3-4 minutes.