Chicken Stroganoff | Cooking with Styles

A twist on the traditional beef stroganoff recipe.

SAN DIEGO — This was the employee meal at Adoph's Restaurant in Park City, Utah once a week. Each night was something different, but after a day on the mountain, everything tasted great!

Chicken Stroganoff

1 ½ lbs. Chicken thighs, boneless & skinless sliced into strips

1 ½ - 2 cups Cremini Mushrooms, sliced

1 ½ cups Chicken stock/broth, box type

1 small Onion diced

2 tbsp. Butter

2 tbsp. Olive oil

2 tbsp. Flour

1 tsp Paprika

Fresh ground Pepper, 2 - 3 twists

1 tsp Kosher Salt

2 dashes of Worcestershire Sauce

½ cup Sour Cream, plus extra for topping

¼ cup Italian Parsley, chopped

Egg Noodles, 16 oz. bag

2 tbsp. Butter

Heat a large saucepan to medium-high heat, melt butter and Olive oil and add onion and sauté for a few minutes.

Next comes the chicken and cook until ¾ done, follow with mushrooms for a couple more minutes. Season with Salt, Pepper, and Paprika. Sprinkle flour sauté for a couple of minutes, add chicken broth and bring to a slow boil and add Worcestershire sauce, reduce heat and simmer for 5 - 10 minutes adding more broth if needed.

While the Stroganoff is simmering, cook the Egg noodles following the instructions on the bag, drain and toss with butter and a pinch of Italian Parsley. Just before serving mix in Sour Cream saving some for garnish. Plate the noodles, top with Chicken Stroganoff and finish with Sour Cream and Italian Parsley.