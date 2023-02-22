Chicken Stroganoff | Cooking with Styles

SAN DIEGO — This was the employee meal at Adoph's Restaurant in Park City, Utah once a week. Each night was something different, but after a day on the mountain, everything tasted great!
Chicken Stroganoff
- 1 ½ lbs. Chicken thighs, boneless & skinless sliced into strips
- 1 ½ - 2 cups Cremini Mushrooms, sliced
- 1 ½ cups Chicken stock/broth, box type
- 1 small Onion diced
- 2 tbsp. Butter
- 2 tbsp. Olive oil
- 2 tbsp. Flour
- 1 tsp Paprika
- Fresh ground Pepper, 2 - 3 twists
- 1 tsp Kosher Salt
- 2 dashes of Worcestershire Sauce
- ½ cup Sour Cream, plus extra for topping
- ¼ cup Italian Parsley, chopped
- Egg Noodles, 16 oz. bag
- 2 tbsp. Butter
Heat a large saucepan to medium-high heat, melt butter and Olive oil and add onion and sauté for a few minutes.
Next comes the chicken and cook until ¾ done, follow with mushrooms for a couple more minutes. Season with Salt, Pepper, and Paprika. Sprinkle flour sauté for a couple of minutes, add chicken broth and bring to a slow boil and add Worcestershire sauce, reduce heat and simmer for 5 - 10 minutes adding more broth if needed.
While the Stroganoff is simmering, cook the Egg noodles following the instructions on the bag, drain and toss with butter and a pinch of Italian Parsley. Just before serving mix in Sour Cream saving some for garnish. Plate the noodles, top with Chicken Stroganoff and finish with Sour Cream and Italian Parsley.
