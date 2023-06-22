x
Chili Honey Glazed Pork Chops | Cooking with Styles

Pork is often a forgotten protein on most menus but this recipe is totally different than the one your mom used to make.

SAN DIEGO — In another life I worked at another News station here in San Diego. While I was there, I got to know a young Lady whose Father was from Thailand, and he was a pretty good cook. He shared some great recipes with me, and this is a spin on one of them. 

Chili Honey Glazed Pork Chops

  • 3 - 4 Pork Chops, medium thick, bone-in
  • 3 tbsp. Olive oil
  • 1 tbsp. granulated Garlic
  • 6 cloves Garlic chopped
  • ½ cup Chicken Broth, plus extra
  • ¼ cup Honey
  • 2 tbsp. Rice Wine Vinegar
  • ½ tsp. Crushed Red Pepper, more if you like it spicy
  • Kosher Salt & Pepper for seasoning

Season the Pork Chops with Salt, Pepper, and granulated Garlic, and sear in a skillet at medium-high heat on each side with Olive oil for 3 - 4 minutes per side to get a nice browning. 

Add the chopped Garlic and crushed Red Chili and sauté for a minute or 2, deglaze with the Chicken broth, add Honey, Rice Wine Vinegar and bring to a simmer for a couple of minutes. Be sure not to overcook the Pork Chops. Try to serve right away with a Calrose Rice.

