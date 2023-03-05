Shawn's Cinco de Mayo Salsa | Cooking with Styles

Make your own salsa! Shawn shows us a delicious recipe.

SAN DIEGO — I hosted a cooking segment in our outdoor studio here at CBS 8. I showed Carlo and Heather how to make a delicious salsa. And if you'd like to add this to your recipes, here's how:

Shawn's Cinco de Mayo Salsa

1, 28 oz. can San Marzano whole tomatoes

2 roma tomatoes, cored and quarter

1/2 white onion

1/3 cup chopped cilantro

2 jalapeno or more, roasted, seeds removed

2 -3 garlic cloves

1- 2 limes juiced

1 tsp gummin

1 tsp sugar, (optional to balance acidity)

2 tbsp. olive oil

1 tbsp kosher salt

In a food processor combine all the ingredients except the sugar and half the can of San Marzano Tomatoes. Pulse the food processor, the appearance should look like a fine mixture. Add the rest of the tomatoes and pulse again, 2 or 3 times to the consistence you like. Then, taste for acidity and if you like, now is the time to add the sugar.

Serve with warm corn chips and guacamole.

Guacamole

2 half avocados, peeled, pitted, and mashed

1/3 cup onion, diced

1/3 cup cilantro, medium chop

2 tbsp. jalapeño, seeds removed, fine dice

1 tsp garlic , minced

1 lime, juiced

kosher salt, healthy pinch

I like to get everything prepped before I peel and mash the avocado that way the avocado doesn't start to oxidize.

Follow the directions in the ingredients list and adjust to your taste. Don't over mix and if you do make your guacamole in advance, cover with plastic wrap pressed onto the Guacamole so air can't start to turn it brown.