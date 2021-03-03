Cooking with Styles: Classic pot roast

My mom's pot roast was always a favorite in our family and Gregg, and I loved it. So not having steak never seemed to be a problem as long as Irene was cooking.

SAN DIEGO — When I was growing up steak around the Styles house was rare, and I don't mean the temperature. I mean we rarely had it. My mom's pot roast was always a favorite in our family and Gregg, and I loved it. So not having steak never seemed to be a problem as long as Irene was cooking.

Classic Pot Roast

2 1/2 - 3 lbs. chuck roast/steak

5-6 shallots

1 cup celery chopped

2 cups baby carrots

1 lbs. baby new potatoes

2 bay leaves

1/2 cup red wine

1/2 cup water

1/4 cup flour

1/4 cup oil

kosher salt

cracked black pepper

You'll need a Dutch oven or heavy-weight pot.

Season your chuck roast with plenty of kosher salt and pepper, this is a big piece of meat and coat with flour.

Heat your pot to medium-high heat and add oil, brown the roast on both sides.

Remove from pot and drain off excess oil, return meat to Dutch oven/pot and deglaze with red wine and water.

Add vegetables and bay leaves, holding back potatoes until the last 30 minutes.

Bring to a boil, reduce heat to low and simmer for 2 - 3 hours.

Stir on occasion and add water as needed.

It's now potato time, 30 minutes before you're ready to serve add the baby new potatoes.

Stir into liquid cover, and bring heat up to return to a boil, reduce heat to low and cover.

Check to make sure potatoes are tender.

You can serve right from the pot or present on a platter family style.