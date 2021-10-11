Cooking with Styles: Coffee Cake

Top with some butter and enjoy with a hot cup of coffee to start your day off right.

SAN DIEGO — My dad would usually make this for our Saturday or Sunday mornings to go with scrambled eggs, there was never any left after breakfast.

Coffee cake

2 cups of pancake/waffle mix

3/4 cup milk

1/4 cup brown sugar

1 egg

Topping

1 green apple, peeled, seeded, and diced

1/3 cup pancake mix

1/2 cup brown sugar

2/3 tsp cinnamon

1/2 stick butter cut into small cubes

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees and lightly butter a 8" or 9" round baking pan.

Combine the ingredients from the cake mix, making sure not to over mix.

Pour the batter into the baking pan.

Mix the toppings together, less the butter, until apples are coated with the dry mixture.

Then spread evenly on top, and then sprinkle butter cubes over the topping mixture.

Bake for 20 minutes.

Check with a toothpick in the center, when it pulls out dry coffee cake is done.