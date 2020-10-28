Cooking with Style: Grilled Hearts of Romaine

Want to try something totally unique? Grill some lettuce!

SAN DIEGO — Grilled Hearts of Romaine

2 Hearts of Romaine lettuce

4 tbsp Olive oil

4 tbsp Balsamic vinegar glaze

1/4 cup Romano grated

Kosher salt

Black pepper

This is a serving for 4.

Find the tightest heads of Hearts of Romaine lettuce. Trim off outer leaves and around the bottom, split in half, rinse, shake off excess water and chill. Heat your grill in advance to a high temperature.

Drizzle 1 tablespoon of Olive oil one each split head of Romaine, season with salt and pepper and place on grill split side down for 2 - 3 minutes to get a nice char. Remove and top with 1 tablespoon of Balsamic glaze per serving and finish with grated Romano cheese.

Serve immediately as this is meant to be eaten right away.

