Cooking with Styles: 3-Cheese Grilled Cheese Sandwich

This 3-cheese grilled cheese came about from when Shawn lived in Park City, Utah for ten winters.

This 3-cheese grilled cheese came about from when I lived in Park City, Utah for ten winters. One winter, the FDA came through with a food surplus for residents of Park City with five pounds of American cheese, four pounds of butter and four pounds of honey.

Each adult was entitled to the giveaway and since there were three of us in one house, we had a lot of cheese.

To this day I'm no partial to American cheese and that's where the 3 cheese came from.

3 Cheese Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Shepherd's bread

1/2 lbs. Sharp Cheddar cheese

1/2 lbs. Mozzarella cheese

1/2 cup Parmesan cheese grated

Mayonnaise

With this grilled cheese you can use any bread you like. I just went with Shepherd's as it is one of my favorites. And I know mayonnaise. You can go with butter but it's easier to get the parmesan to stay in place.

Use a nonstick fry pan on medium heat. Spread the mayonnaise on one side and press into parmesan that is in a shallow dish, place cheese side down in nonstick fry pan. I like my grilled cheese a bit more tangy so I do 2 slices of sharp cheddar and 1 slice of mozzarella.

Do the same to the other slice of bread so on the flip you go parmesan cheese side down. Cook until golden brown on both sides and cheese inside is melted, about 3-4 minutes per side. Slice into triangles and serve with ski bum cream of tomato soup.

View all of the Cooking with Styles recipes here.