Cooking with Styles: Angel hair pasta with arugula and heirloom tomatoes

A quick and delicious meal to prepare and share with family and friends.

Angel Hair pasta with Arugula and Heirloom tomatoes

1 1/2 cups Heirloom Cherry tomatoes

large handful baby Arugula

1/2 cup olive oil

1 tbsp chopped garlic

2 tbsp butter

large pinch crushed red peppers

1/3 cup grated Parmesan cheese

3/4 lb. Angel Hair pasta (you can use any type of pasta you like)

3 tbsp salt for water

Preparation:

Get everything ready ahead because this goes fast. Slice tomatoes in half, course chop Arugula and dice garlic.

In a large stockpot, bring 2 quarts of water to a boil with 3 tablespoons of salt. In a separate pan, on medium heat warm olive oil and lightly sauté garlic, don't overcook garlic and remove from heat.

Cook your pasta, and again don't overcook the pasta, Angel Hair cooks fast. Once the pasta is done, drain and put back in the pot, add oil/garlic, tomatoes, Arugula, crushed red pepper, butter and toss. Don't get carried away, just enough to coat the pasta and wilt the Arugula.

Place in serving dish and top with Parmesan cheese.

