Cooking with Styles: Asian chicken lettuce wraps

Be careful with the garlic chili sauce, it's HOT!

This is my version of a bar food favorite from P.F. Chang's. The only ingredient I left out is the crispy fried rice noodles. It does add that extra crunch, but they are tricky to make. Check out some demonstrations on YouTube and you'll see what I mean. And be careful with the garlic chili sauce, it's HOT!

Asian chicken lettuce wraps

1 lb. Ground chicken

1/4 cup green onion white part chopped

1/4 cup green onion green part chopped

1 cup shiitake mushrooms coarse dice

1/4 cup unsalted peanuts coarse dice

1 mango cubed small

2 tbsp vegetable oil

1 head iceberg or bib lettuce

1/2 cup cilantro chopped

Sauce

2 tbsp soy sauce

2 tbsp water

1 tsp rice wine vinegar

1 tsp chili garlic sauce

1/2 tsp oyster or fish sauce (optional)

1 tsp cornstarch

Garlic chili sauce to taste (huy fong)

Gently peel lettuce apart. Then rinse it and keep chilled.

Now combine the ingredients for sauce and set aside.

Heat a large heavy skillet on high heat. Add the oil and chicken and start to break it apart, 2 - 3 minutes.

Add the rest of the items, except the mango.

Keep everything moving in skillet for another 3 -4 minutes. Always with the heat on high.

Now this last step happens fast.

Add the mango and sauce. It will tighten quickly. If you want more sauce add a little water. Spoon some Asian chicken onto the lettuce top with a little garlic chili sauce and cilantro.