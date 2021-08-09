Cooking with Styles: Asian chicken lettuce wraps

This is my version of a bar food favorite from P.F. Chang's. The only ingredient I left out is the crispy fried rice noodles. It does add that extra crunch, but they are tricky to make. Check out some demonstrations on YouTube and you'll see what I mean. And be careful with the garlic chili sauce, it's HOT!
Asian chicken lettuce wraps
- 1 lb. Ground chicken
- 1/4 cup green onion white part chopped
- 1/4 cup green onion green part chopped
- 1 cup shiitake mushrooms coarse dice
- 1/4 cup unsalted peanuts coarse dice
- 1 mango cubed small
- 2 tbsp vegetable oil
- 1 head iceberg or bib lettuce
- 1/2 cup cilantro chopped
Sauce
- 2 tbsp soy sauce
- 2 tbsp water
- 1 tsp rice wine vinegar
- 1 tsp chili garlic sauce
- 1/2 tsp oyster or fish sauce (optional)
- 1 tsp cornstarch
- Garlic chili sauce to taste (huy fong)
Gently peel lettuce apart. Then rinse it and keep chilled.
Now combine the ingredients for sauce and set aside.
Heat a large heavy skillet on high heat. Add the oil and chicken and start to break it apart, 2 - 3 minutes.
Add the rest of the items, except the mango.
Keep everything moving in skillet for another 3 -4 minutes. Always with the heat on high.
Now this last step happens fast.
Add the mango and sauce. It will tighten quickly. If you want more sauce add a little water. Spoon some Asian chicken onto the lettuce top with a little garlic chili sauce and cilantro.
Be careful, the sauce is hot! Serve right away.