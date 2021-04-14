Cooking with Styles: Vinaigrette on poached asparagus and pan-seared asparagus with a balsamic glazed

An asparagus recipe with a twist! Here are a couple of ways to mix it up.

SAN DIEGO — My father, Hugh Styles' father, was a produce wholesaler in Portland Oregon. So he knew his vegetables. Growing up, we always had interesting veggies on the table. So much so that the other kids in the neighborhood didn't want to have dinner at our house because we had weird food. And asparagus was one of them. Gregg and I grew up enjoying vegetables and these are a couple of ways to mix it up.

Asparagus w/ Vinaigrette

1 bunch asparagus, green, white, or purple

2 quarts boiling water

2 tbsp salt

shaved parmesan cheese

ice water in a large bowl

In a stockpot bring your salted water to a boil. While that is happening, trim the bottom 1/4 of the asparagus off and if they are thick, peel the bottom third. Have a large bowl of ice water ready. Place the asparagus in the boiling water for 3 - 4 minutes. Time is dependent on the thickness of the asparagus. Remove asparagus from boiling water and immediately place it in ice water to stop cooking. Let the asparagus completely chill. Then remove it from the water, dry it in a towel, arrange it on a plate and top it with vinaigrette and shaved parmesan cheese.

Asparagus w/ Balsamic glaze

1 bunch asparagus

2 tbsp olive oil

1/2 tsp Kosher salt

1/4 tsp cracked pepper

Balsamic vinegar glaze

shaved parmesan cheese

Trim the bottom 1/4 of the asparagus off and if they are thick, peel the bottom third. Toss with Olive oil and season with salt and pepper. In a high heat skillet pan sear, the Asparagus until charred, about 1 - 2 minutes per side. Be sure to turn several times but don't overcook. Remove from pan, plate, drizzle with balsamic glaze and top with shaved Parmesan cheese.

Vinaigrette