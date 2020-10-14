Cooking with Styles: Baja ceviche

A great seafood recipe picked up while surfing in Baja 30 years ago.

SAN DIEGO — A delicious, easy to prepare recipe for fish with no heat needed.

Baja Ceviche

1/2 lb. firm white fish diced (Halibut, Yellowtail or White Seabass) your choice

1/2 cup lime juice

1/4 cup lemon juice

1/2 cup diced onions

1/2 cup diced Persian cucumber

1/2 cup diced Roma tomatoes

1/2 cup diced mango

1/2 cup chopped cilantro

1 tbsp minced garlic

1 tsp minced Serrano or Jalapeño chile

Kosher salt

1 ripe Haas avocado

corn chips

Any white firm fish will work, you could even use shrimp. Cut fish into 1/4" to 1/2" cubes, place in lime and lemon juice with a health pinch of Kosher salt for at least 1/2 hour.

While fish is curing in juice cut up your other ingredients into the same size pieces, except avocado. Once fish has cured to your liking, combine diced fruits and vegetables and allow to marinate for another 1/2 hour.