Cooking with Styles: Bananas Foster

Over medium-high heat combine brown sugar and butter for about 2-3 minutes until the two start to melt together. Add orange juice and bring to a simmer reducing liquid volume by a 1/4. Once the sauce is reduced add bananas and turn the heat on high. Carefully add brandy or rum and let the alcohol burn off while adding a pinch of cinnamon. Serve over vanilla ice cream and top with toasted pecans.
Ingredients
2 banana sliced in half
1/2 cup brown sugar
1/2 cup orange juice
2 tbsp. butter
2 oz. brandy or rum
1/4 cup toasted pecans
1/4 tsp cinnamon
Vanilla ice cream
This is a dish I prepared tableside at three restaurants: Elario's in La Jolla, Adolph's and Stien Eriksen Lodge in Park City, Utah. When we would flame this dessert tableside it was all about the show, and we would always put on a good show! It is easy to prepare and always a showstopper for your guests.