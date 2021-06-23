x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8 | cbs8.com

Recipes

Cooking with Styles: Bananas Foster

This is a dish Shawn prepared tableside at three restaurants: Elario's in La Jolla, Adolph's and Stien Eriksen Lodge in Park City, Utah.

Over medium-high heat combine brown sugar and butter for about 2-3 minutes until the two start to melt together. Add orange juice and bring to a simmer reducing liquid volume by a 1/4. Once the sauce is reduced add bananas and turn the heat on high. Carefully add brandy or rum and let the alcohol burn off while adding a pinch of cinnamon. Serve over vanilla ice cream and top with toasted pecans.

Ingredients

2 banana sliced in half

1/2 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup orange juice

2 tbsp. butter

2 oz. brandy or rum

1/4 cup toasted pecans

1/4 tsp cinnamon

Vanilla ice cream

This is a dish I prepared tableside at three restaurants: Elario's in La Jolla, Adolph's and Stien Eriksen Lodge in Park City, Utah. When we would flame this dessert tableside it was all about the show, and we would always put on a good show! It is easy to prepare and always a showstopper for your guests.

Related Articles