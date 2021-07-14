Cooking with Styles: Basic salsa

This couldn't be any easier, just be sure to get the freshest ingredients.

This is what was served at Consuelo's in La Mesa when I worked there as a dishwasher while I was in high school.

Basic Salsa

4 Roma tomatoes, medium chop

1/2 cup White onion, diced

1/2 cup cilantro, medium chop

1 tbsp. Jalapeño pepper fine dice

1 tsp garlic, minced

1 tsp Kosher salt

1 tsp Olive oil

1 lime, juiced

This couldn't be any easier, just be sure to get the freshest ingredients.

Follow the prepping techniques above, but be sure not to touch your eyes, nose, or any soft tissue after handling the jalapeño.

Gently toss the ingredients and serve with chips and guacamole.