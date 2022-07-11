Cooking with Styles | Thanksgiving sides - Beans and Carrots

Shawn breaks down a few recipes he regularly had around the holidays while growing up.

SAN DIEGO — These are some recipes I had growing up as a kid and learned from chefs in Park City, Utah. We would serve these during the holidays at home and to our guests.

Blistered Green Beans

1 ½ - 2 lbs. Green Beans, 2 pkg Haricots Verts from Trader Joe's

1 strips of Bacon, sliced thin

2 Shallots, sliced

2 tbsp. Olive Oil

2 tbsp. Salt

Large pot boiling water

Large bowl w/ ice water bath

Start by cooking the bacon until it's almost crispy, remove from skillet and drain fat, save the pan with drippings to blister the green beans.

In a large stock pot, bring water and salt to a boil.

Add beans for 2 - 3 minutes, drain and place beans in ice water bath to stop the cooking.

Remove and gently dry the beans.

Using the same skillet for the bacon, bring to a high heat without burning the dripping, add olive oil, wait 30 seconds, add beans. Don't turn beans and let them start to blister, about a minute or two.

Add shallots and turn, wait another minute or two and turn again.

Test beans to see if they are tender enough to your liking.

Serve topped with bacon bits.

Roasted Carrots with Honey Butter Glaze

3 - 4 lbs. Carrots, peeled and sliced on an angle

2 tbsp. Olive Oil

1 tbsp. Fresh Thyme, chopped

1 tbsp. Italian Parsley, chopped

1 tsp Kosher Salt

¼ tsp Cracked Pepper

2 tbsp. Honey

2 tbsp. Butter

Preheat your oven to 400°.

Peel and slice the carrots on an angle, and in a large mixing bowl toss carrots, olive oil, thyme, salt and pepper.

Place in a large baking pan so carrots are spread out, roast for 15 minutes then turn the carrots.

After another 10 minutes, check carrots for tenderness.

Remove from oven, wait a couple of minutes.