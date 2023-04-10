Ceviche de Camarones | Cooking with Styles

SAN DIEGO — Back in the day when I would go to Cabo for surfing it was just a small fishing village, we're talking just a couple of hotels. Shrimp seiners would come into the harbor, and you could get a kilo of whole shrimp for $5 so we would stock up. Also, all the restaurants had some type of shrimp item on the menu and Ceviche de Camarones was always on my list.