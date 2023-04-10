Ceviche de Camarones | Cooking with Styles

SAN DIEGO — Back in the day when I would go to Cabo for surfing it was just a small fishing village, we're talking just a couple of hotels. Shrimp seiners would come into the harbor, and you could get a kilo of whole shrimp for $5 so we would stock up. Also, all the restaurants had some type of shrimp item on the menu and Ceviche de Camarones was always on my list.
Ceviche de Camarones
- 1 lb shrimp, shelled, deveined, U16-20 or smaller
- 1 cup white onion, diced
- 2 - 3 garlic cloves, minced
- 1 cup Persian or English cucumber, diced
- 3 - 4 Roma tomatoes, diced
- ½ cup cilantro, chopped
- 1 jalapeno, minced
- 1 ¼ cup lime juice
- 2 dashes of Tapatio Hot Sauce
- 2 dashes Worcestershire sauce
- ¼ cup ketchup
- Kosher Salt
Extras
- Avocado
- Mango
- Papaya
- Tostada shell
Depending on the size of the shrimp, cut it into small bite-size pieces and marinade in 1 cup of lime juice for at least 1 hour. Once that's done, drain of excess juice and add the rest of the ingredients, season lightly with kosher salt, and gently toss. Taste the sauce to make adjustments if you'd like it spicier.
